What is Originalism Good For?

Originalism--the theory that we should Interpret the Constitution according to the public meaning of its words at the time of its ratification--serves important instrumental goals. It promises to give relatively clear and objective definitions to crucial but contestable terms, such as “cruel and unusual” or “due process of law,” by recurring to the linguistic usage of those who ratified the Constitution. That interpretive process, though hardly easy, at least protects us from the sort of judicial casuistry that threatens to drain all fixed meaning from the Constitution’s words.
To praise originalism for relative certainty and objectivity is not to say that its definitions always comport with our own, however, or that they hold constant from one place in the Constitution to another. Consider “cruel and unusual,” for instance. So long as they do not lapse into what Scalia called a “faint-hearted” devotion to principle, originalists must admit that it is not unconstitutional to publicly flog or brand criminals. Originalism thus gives us a very clear answer, and one untainted by any contemporary bias (indeed, entirely divorced from modern sensibilities), to the question of what “cruel and unusual” means. It may not be quite the answer the average person—or the average criminal—expects, but originalism does not pretend to play to the crowd.
Nor does originalism, despite its certainty and objectivity, always give words consistent interpretations. In the case of “due process of law,” for instance, originalism suggests that a different meaning applies each of the two times the phrase appears in the Constitution. Why? Because each such appearance dates from a different ratification process, in a different era, in which “due process of law” meant different things. Perhaps it would not be fair to thereby criticize originalism for inconsistency on that count; the same interpretative process applies to each appearance of “due process,” after all. But it does drive home the point that originalism does not care about reading the Constitution in the same way that an ordinary subject, using ordinary English, would read it today.
Originalism has another instrumental virtue: It tends to generate such substantively attractive results as limited government, the rule of law, and respect for individual rights. For that, we can credit not just the sound political judgments of the Founders but also, and more generally, the supermajoritarian constraints imposed on Constitutional ratification. Because the ratification process has to satisfy so many parties, who have many conflicting interests, the Constitution and its amendments tend to support universal values. Contemporary judges, because they do not face those similar constraints, risk following the twists and turns of case law toward unlimited government, arbitrary laws, and disregard for individual rights. Originalism, by recurring to the Constitutional meanings that won ratification, offers a way (though not the only or necessarily best way) to stave off that ugly outcome.
[The above comes from my forthcoming paper, Originalism and the Consent of the Governed: A Critique and a Cure, which I’ve submitted for presentation at the Third Annual Originalism Works in Progress Conference.]
"That interpretive process, though hardly easy, at least protects us from the sort of judicial casuistry that threatens to drain all fixed meaning from the Constitution’s words."
The response, as we have seen increasingly from people like Jack Balkin, is to apply the casuistry to originalism itself, to drain *originalism* of all fixed meaning, so that living constitutionalists can claim that they themselves are originalists.
At some point originalists are going to have to say to these jokers, "No, you are NOT fellow originalists. The word has meaning, it does not stretch to encompass what you do."
Or else the word will cease to have meaning, and originalism will be dead.
As understand Balkin's approach, Brett, it turns on the interpretation/construction distinction. Different people have formulated that distinction in different ways, but one way of putting it is this: Interpretation find meaning; construction determines application. I'm not convinced the distinction is as useful as many seem to think, but there you have it. And, agreed, that it opens a new door to abuse of the Constitution's plain meaning.
