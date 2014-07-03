Thursday, July 03, 2014
Economics of the Undead: Book and Blog
Posted by Glen Whitman at 6:23 AM
Is anyone still checking this blog in the hope that I might start blogging again? If so, you're in luck! To publicize my new book, Economics of the Undead (co-edited with James Dow and featuring chapters written by 20+ other authors), I have created an Economics of the Undead website. In addition to the book's table of contents, chapter excerpts, and a course guide, there's also a blog featuring posts with the latest econ-undead news and commentary. The book's official publication date is July 11, but you can pre-order now. And, if you would be so kind, like/tweet/share/follow/pimp the book and blog to anyone you think might appreciate them!
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
I just found this blog via the cafehayek blogroll. Keep writing
Post a Comment